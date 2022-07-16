0 0

ICYMI: Only Murders in the Building Recap for Here’s Looking at You

Season two, episode four of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building opens with Charles singing a song called Angel in Flip Flops with a young girl.

Back in the present time, the same girl debates on wearing a hat before making a video for social media. As she narrates, Charles texts with Lucy about her mom, his current life and the fact that she still has his apartment key. She also reveals that her mom is getting remarried, leaving Charles feeling sad.

The narrating girl turns out to be Lucy herself.

Later on, Charles goes to film the Brazzos reboot. He is upset to discover his character is in a wheelchair and has a touch of dementia. The changes were made because of his legal troubles and in case he ends up going to prison. He storms off to his trailer, where Lucy is waiting.

Later on, Will calls Oliver, begging him to help him direct his child’s school play. Oliver says he is too busy and hangs up.

As he gets into the elevator, he runs into Teddy, who is out of jail. Oliver tries to make chit chat about prison, which Teddy found transformative. He says he still wants to wring Oliver’s neck, but doesn’t want to lose his mindfulness badges. However, when he gets off the elevator, he threatens Oliver.

Charles and Lucy are back at his apartment, where she is filling him in on her life and the fact that her mom got married. He seems a bit confused, but is saved when Oliver and Mabel come in, bursting with news about ‘hot goss’ and Teddy returning.

Charles takes them aside and says he is confused and wants Mabel to help talk to her. She agrees while the guys talk in the other room.

The girls bond and Lucy confesses she is a huge fan based on what she has seen on social media. Mabel ends up just as confused and calls for the guys to come back in the room.

Oliver and Charles return with Charles’s Angel in Flip Flops single–which he sang. As he makes an omelet for Lucy, he talks about how the single was big in Germany and was sampled by a bunch of rappers.

Lucy goes to get a knife and finds the murder weapon. They all freak out and Charles wants Lucy to leave. She says she will go to the bathroom.

There is a knock on the door, so they toss the knife on the ceiling. It is Howard, who says that he got his black eye from Nina. They are still freaking out and send him away.

The trio hear a crash from the bathroom and check on Lucy. They find her by a secret passage door and go investigate. She thinks this is how they got into the apartment. As they look around the secret passage, Lucy confesses she used to play hide and seek in there. Oliver keeps giving commentary and asks Lucy to hypothetically tell them where to locate the 6th floor. Once they find it, they eavesdrop on Nina and her baby daddy talking about how Bunny had to go. They also see pictures that allude to changes at the Arconia….and the two of them having sex.

The four of them move on and see Teddy and Theo fighting…..resulting in Theo screaming and pushing Teddy, who begins to cry. This upsets Oliver.

Later on they all discuss what they saw, with Lucy suggesting they visit Nina to get answers. They end up at her apartment with random gifts, only to have her go into labor in front of their very eyes.

Charles calms her down as she freaks out over being a good mom. Nina feels better and says she wishes Bunny were there to meet her baby. She also wants them to catch her killer and allow her in the room with them for five minutes.

Nina’s labor intensifies, so Charles prepares to deliver, comparing it to a show he once did called The Deliverer. Luckily, the paramedics arrive just in time.

As Mabel and Lucy watch Nina and Charles, they bond over dads. Mabel encourages Lucy to tell Charles the truth as to why she is there.

Afterward, they all sit in Charles’s apartment talking about the days’ events. The knife falls from the ceiling, making that Oliver’s cue to leave. Mabel also leaves, allowing Lucy and Charles to talk things out about Jan, the wedding and her feelings on her new stepdad. She also admits she wishes she would have heard from him sooner, but he tells her he wasn’t sure he was allowed. Lucy tells him he is allowed and he is her favorite out of all her stepdads. They hug it out.

Will is trying to direct his show when Oliver comes to help. He bribes them with Skittles and they all finally listen. Will is grateful to be there with his dad.

Lucy prepares to go home and tells Charles that she was there the night of the arrest. There is a flashback to that night, where the trio is preparing to party and Lucy is in the building texting Charles that she is in town. He tells her he cannot see her, not realizing she is already there but hiding in the hall. She ends up in the passage doing her video, when she hears screaming and sees a mysterious figure—that luckily does not see her. He just sneezes and walks away.

Back in the present day, she tells Charles she is worried about him. He says he will be fine, but it touched she is worried, saying that this is the second time something like this happened. She tells him to do something about it as she goes on her way. As he waves goodbye, he checks his phone and sees several calls from an unknown caller.

The episode ends with Jan being revealed as the unknown caller.

