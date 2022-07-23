0 0

ICYMI: ID Releases August True Crime Specials

This August, a series of thought-provoking blockbuster specials will revisit some of the most preeminent murder cases of the ’90s. Over the course of the month, ID will feature: a three-part deep dive into the unsolved deaths of hip-hop’s most famous feuding icons in WHO KILLED BIGGIE AND TUPAC?; a look into the controversial trial of notorious British au-pair Louise Woodward in THE KILLER NANNY; a portrait of the illicit student-teacher relationship that gripped news stations across the country in MARY KAY LETOURNEAU: NOTES ON A SCANDAL; and a re-examination through a new lens of the Erik and Lyle Menedez trial in the previously announced MENENDEZ BROTHERS: MISJUDGED?. ID will also present a slate of high-profile cases re-visited with PEOPLE MAGAZINE PRESENTS: CRIMES OF THE 90S. And then, coming to discovery+ this August, ID will take an in-depth look into the relentless media firestorm and police inquiry into the tragic death of Princess Diana of Wales with THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS (all programming details below).

“The 1990s were a decade where true crime dominated popular culture in an unprecedented way. From the tragic loss of icons like Biggie, Tupac and Princess Di to the scandalous affair of Mary Kay Letourneau and the horrific circumstances of the Menendez Brothers, these stories and their headlines captivated the public,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “With never-before-seen evidence and groundbreaking interviews, we reexamine these crimes through the context of our present day, giving our viewers jaw-dropping revelations and a completely new understanding of these iconic cases they thought they knew.”

ID and discovery+’s lineup of gripping specials will take you inside the shocking crimes of the 90s where decades later, the public still grapples with lingering questions around these tragedies: what did we get right?, what did we get wrong?, what is left unanswered? From new insight into the murders of Biggie and Tupac, revelations from Mary Kay Letourneau’s past, an alternative peek behind the scenes of the some of the biggest trials of the decade including the Menendez Brothers and Louise Woodward and fascinating interviews with those on the ground in Paris who investigated the late Princess Diana’s death, which showcase a rare glimpse into the tragic accident and the many alleged conspiracies. Exclusive access will provide a whole new perspective. Only on ID and discovery+.

MENENDEZ BROTHERS: MISJUDGED?

Premieres August 7 @ 9/8c on ID & Available to Stream the Same Day on discovery+

Thirty years ago, the nation watched every moment of the Menendez Brothers’ dramatic trial in real time on Court TV. Now, thanks to TikTok and social media, an entirely new generation is learning their story for the very first time. Details of the murder were seared into our collective memory: the 911 call, the crime scene photos, the Rolexes. The media narrative – that two Beverly Hill boys killed their parents out of greed and allegedly concocted a fantastic account to get out of it – remains a national punchline. But now, three decades later, as Gen Z discovers the case, they see the story of two boys who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their mother, father… and the media. Did we get it all wrong?

WHO KILLED BIGGIE AND TUPAC?

Premieres August 14 @ 9/8c on ID & Available to Stream the Same Day on discovery+

25 years of contempt, controversy, and conspiracy all lead to the same single question: who killed Biggie and Tupac? Now, with exclusive interviews and unique insight into both shootings, this series offers up answers from the key players involved. Who do you believe is telling the truth?

THE KILLER NANNY

Premieres August 21 @ 9/8c on ID & Available to Stream the Same Day on discovery+

The murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward was televised live in the UK transfixing viewers and splitting public opinion about whether she was guilty or innocent. Twenty-five years later evidence is reexamined with unprecedented access to witnesses, the defense team, the prosecution, and members of the jury who decided her fate.

MARY KAY LETOURNEAU: NOTES ON A SCANDAL

Premieres August 28 @ 9/8c on ID & Available to Stream the Same Day on discovery+

With all the ingredients of a Hollywood movie, this sex scandal shocked, enthralled, and enraged 1990s America. 34-year-old elementary school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, who was married with 4 kids, began an affair in 1997 with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualauu. They not only didn’t deny the outrageous behavior, but they would also eventually embrace the love affair that included French-kissing on school grounds, trysts in her van, and even sexual rendezvous in her family home. The question on everyone’s mind was: Is this true love, or is Mary Kay Letourneau a pedophile, guilty of child rape?

THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS

Available to Stream August 18 Exclusively on discovery+

Twenty-five years ago, a fatal car accident took the life of the beloved Princess Diana of Wales, devastating the world. In the decades following her death, conspiracy theories and accusations have swirled – who was to blame? How did this happen? Over the course of four gripping parts, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess’ death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE PRESENTS: CRIMES OF THE 90S

Weeknights at 8/7c starting August 1 on ID

Over the course of ten gripping episodes, People Magazine will take viewers through each year of the 1990s highlighting the most intriguing and chilling crimes of the decade.

For more updates on this exciting month of 90s true crime follow along on Twitter at #Killer90sOnID and @DiscoveryID and @people.

