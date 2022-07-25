Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

The actor, who was the father of Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, “passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years,” a press release to the media revealed.

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Paul Sorvino, best known for his iconic role in Goodfellas, has died. He was 83 years old.

“Our hearts are broken,” his wife Dee Dee said. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Mira also shared her own tribute via Twitter:

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

In addition to Goodfellas, Paul appeared in Law and Order, Still Standing and Nixon, as well as many other projects. He was also a Tony nominated actor, a sculptor and an opera singer.

In addition to Mira, DeeDee and Michael, he is survived by another daughter Amanda and five grandchildren.

