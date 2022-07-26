0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 38 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/26/2022

Act 1: Bayley Taps(Dance): He does a tap dancing routine combined with acrobatics. Not only is the dancing quite impressive, but he is able to add so much spirit and personality that it makes the routine that much better.

Four yeses!

Act 2: Freckled Zelda (musician): She sings Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas while dressed like a fairy. She has such an amazing voice and personality that I can see her going far on the show–and possibly getting a job with Disney.

Four yeses!

Act 3: Maxence Vire (Magician): The act starts off with him pulling a marker out of his nose to give Sofia so she can sign something. He also asks for Howie’s credit card. He seemingly makes wrong guesses on things, but then shows everyone he was correct by hiding the milk Heidi guessed in a can of soda. Howie’s credit card was also found inside—another can of soda.

Four yeses!

Act 4: RCC Aruba (Danger troupe): They do a combination of danger and acrobatic acts with fire, hoops and balance beams….some of which is done blindfolded. Did I mention the guys are all doing this Magic Mike style?

Four yeses!

Comedy montage that Simon hates and everyone else seems to love…..they make it to the next round….they include a mom joking about her body changing after kids, a woman joking about her adoptive mom and a guy explaining the difference between a nerd and a geek.

Act 6:Ava Swiss (musician): She and her brother were survivors of the Oxford school shooting last November. My heart goes out to them and those impacted by this tragedy.

Her voice is beyond amazing. I am literally shaking and in tears….WOW. This is the most powerful performance that has ever been on the show EVER.

Four yeses!

Act 7: Trey and Sierra (dance duo): They do a beautiful contemporary routine that belongs on DWTS. However, the story behind it…..how they catch each other when the other is falling (especially after her dad died) is what makes it that much more powerful.

Three yeses! Howie said no.

Act 8: Auzzie Blood (danger): He licks and swallows various things….and I have to peek between my fingers because it is so scary I cannot watch.

Four yeses

Act 9: Duo Mico (aerial act): This is mind blowing….wow….Their tricks and acrobatics are jaw dropping….I have no clue what to even say because I am so amazed by this act…

Four yeses.

Act 10: Debbii Dawson (musician): She sings an acoustic version of ABBA’s Dancing Queen. She is very sweet sounding and there is something very peaceful with her performance.

Simon says no, everyone else says yes.

Act 11: The Big Apple (comedy): He makes a bunch of bad apple jokes and is booed and buzzed…..and it turns out to be Sethward, who is a legend on the show?

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media