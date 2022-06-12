June 13, 2022

What to Watch: Surviving the Cartel

 Sammi Turano June 12, 2022
Need something new to watch? Check out Surviving the Cartel, which can be seen on 1265+. Check out a sneak peek below!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
