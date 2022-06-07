0 0

Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Chrisley knows…..a guilty verdict? Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, were found guilty on all charges relating to running a yearslong conspiracy to defraud banks and hiding their money from the IRS.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

In addition, their former attorney Peter Tarantino was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.

What happened?

In August 2019, the Chrisleys were indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud.

At the time, Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice.

The couple soon turned themselves in, pleading not guilty.

Todd also claimed his former business partner Mark Braddock was behind everything, saying that he impersonated the reality star on several occasions and created fake documents in order to get loans.

Mark, who was given immunity by the government, claimed he had an affair with Todd and his actions were ‘a result of his lingering feelings’ toward the mogul.

Todd denied the affair allegations.

The Chrisley attorney Bruce Morris also stated that the alleged actions could have been done by Mark.

If convicted, the Chrisleys face up to 30 years in prison.

Story developing….

