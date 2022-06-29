Read Time:2 Minute, 26 Second
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights from 6/29/2022
- Finally we see Sheree! I had forgotten she was married to Will Smith.
- Hearing about how both women co-parent with their exes is so wonderful and I love how they put their children first.
- Garcelle is so cute planning her birthday party, it sounds so much fun.
- Crystal’s brother is so cute and ambitious…..he seems like such a great guy.
- Duke of Norfolk….why did you say the F-word? I howled when Crystal’s son thought Rob dropped an F bomb.
- I cannot BELIEVE how grown up Alexia is now….she was so young when the show began.
- Holy crap, poor Diana! Not only did she have a miscarriage, but she also had major complications from it as well. I truly hope she is okay and am sending her well wishes and love.
- I forgot that Erika had a hair extension line….has anyone tried it, just curious.
- Dorit’s mom is so cute! She looks like she is a blast to hang out with and seems so sweet.
- WOW, Sutton really doesn’t like Diana at all, does she?
- Garcelle’s sons are so handsome and the twins are so grown up!
- Dorit’s daughter drawing on Garcelle’s gift bag was so sweet.
- Sheri Sheppard is at Garcelle’s party! Bring her on as a housewife next season! I would love to see her and Rinna go head to head!
- I didn’t know Garcelle was 55. She looks so much younger.
- Did Diana seriously give Garcelle a signed copy of her book for her birthday?
- Did Jesus come and heal her? Sutton doesn’t hold back, does she?
- Garcelle’s kids are the politest kids ever. I said what I said.
- $250,000 for a m-f-king BAG? I think ALL FOUR of my degrees cost less than that. I could buy a house with that. The bag was also ugly. Again, I said what I said.
- Diana has Sutton in her phone as ‘Bacon Eating Vegetarian.’ That is awesome.
- Garcelle getting a Birkin cake because she doesn’t have a real one is goals. I would totally do the same thing/
- Kyle being able to do those splits is impressive.
- I am so confused by this Sutton/Diana feud. Garcelle was correct for calling Diana out and calling her rude. It was also wrong to bring all this up at Garcelle’s party.
- Why does Diana constantly bring up Sutton enjoying bacon. She never even said she was a vegetarian, she said she just said she doesn’t really eat meat, but enjoys bacon sometimes. I can take it or leave it when it comes to meat, but I love a good burger. Does that make me a hypocrite too?
- Did Garcelle kick Diana out of her party?
- I didn’t even realize Denise never showed up to the party.
- Wow…..this fight escalated quickly!
- More next week, stay tuned.
