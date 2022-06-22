June 22, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

Sammi Turano June 22, 2022
0 0
3 min read
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 17 Second

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

  • We are way past champagne….time for something stronger! Bring the tequila.
  • It is interesting to hear how the ladies who are divorced get along with their ex-husbands. It is nice to see they get along.
  • Not agreeing with Erika, but she does bring up an interesting point about how a doctor’s wife would not get blamed if he did something problematic.
  • Sutton and Erika getting along…..how long will this last?
  • The moment with Lisa reflecting and talking to Lois was such a sweet moment.
  • Sutton being a vegetarian who eats bacon reminds me of Penny on The Big Bang Theory saying she was a vegetarian who LOVES steak.
  • Now it seems like Sutton and Crystal are hashing things out too? Will this one last?
  • Erika being on meds and drinking like this is…..worrisome.
  • Sutton comparing Erika to mud pie melting on a plate made me laugh so hard….even though it was kind of rude.
  • This boat ride is more or less the girls doing their own thing in their smaller groups.
  • Chocolate chip cookies for breakfast, salad for lunch, protein for dinner and a Gilligan’s Island reference….drunk Erika is quite fun.
  • Why is Crystal grinding on Garcelle as she removes her cover up?
  • It is a good think Denise is not on this trip because they are talking about THREESOMES!
  • Of course they are singing Erika’s music….although it is catchy.
  • Diana stepped on a jellyfish, so now Erika wants someone to pee on her? I don’t get it.
  • Did Erika sleep through the entire second half of the trip?
  • How did she ruin the sofa with her makeup?
  • Xanax and alcohol don’t mix. Thank you, Captain Obvious!
  • Three margaritas, three espressos and Xanax….that seems like a BAAAADDDD ideas.
  • Sutton calling Garcelle Can Opener because she opens….cans of worms?….is hysterical.
  • I am floored that Lisa reached out to Denise. I am not surprised that Garcelle texted her and Denise was like WHEN?
  • Wait…some dude pulled his pants down and swung his junk on the boat? WTF?
  • Seeing Erika and Sutton bond over Sutton’s date is kind of cute. I hope they can patch things up, but based on Sutton’s confessionals. I doubt it.
  • This trip…..was actually one of the less problematic trips we have seen on the franchise.
  • Get over the damn bacon thing already. Sometimes people who avoid meat sometimes eat it….maybe she likes it as a treat, jeez.
  • Okay, meanie pants is my new favorite insult. It was rude for Diana to tell Sutton she couldn’t sit with her and to sit in her original seat.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

America's Got Talent Recap for 6/21/2022
0 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/21/2022

June 21, 2022 Sammi Turano
People Magazine Investigates Recap for Alibi
0 0
4 min read

People Magazine Investigates Recap for Alibi

June 20, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: The People Behind Apple TV Plus’s Home

June 17, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

June 22, 2022 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 6/21/2022
0 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/21/2022

June 21, 2022 Sammi Turano
People Magazine Investigates Recap for Alibi
0 0
4 min read

People Magazine Investigates Recap for Alibi

June 20, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Sharkfest Schedule 2022
0 0
11 min read

ICYMI: Sharkfest Schedule 2022

June 20, 2022 Sammi Turano