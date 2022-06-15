June 16, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

Sammi Turano June 15, 2022
0 0
2 min read
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 42 Second

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

  • A tequila tasting sounds like so much fun….but also very dangerous.
  • Did everyone bring a glam team to Mexico?
  • Oh, Crystal is the only one without a glam team. I agree with her not having a need for one.
  • I think Sutton meant she doesn’t usually eat meat, but likes bacon. I see nothing problematic with that statement.
  • I forgot that Sutton took the LSAT. I wonder how she did on the test. Sounds like she did well, though!
  • This surfing lesson looks like so much fun.
  • $8,500 for a lingerie bodysuit and a hat?!?!?! That was rent for almost a year when I was living in Pittsburgh! ($720/month with utilities and washer/dryer FTW)
  • This Sutton and Crystal stuff is getting really old.
  • Crystal had a falling out with fourteen friends? Maybe there was a huge fight and she walked away from them? I don’t think that is anything to worry about or make a big deal over. Even if she had individual falling outs, it happens.
  • Why is Crystal dressed like she is going to audition for A Chorus Line in her long sleeved swimsuit?
  • My heart breaks for Lisa crying about her mom. No matter what kind of person people think she is, she truly loved her mom and I cannot imagine life without my mom.
  • Wait, what? I am confused by these Diana madam rumors. She is right though, rumors can destroy someone’s life….trust me, I KNOW!
  • No matter what Sutton says, Erika is going to attack her and I do NOT like that one bit.
  • Now they are attacking Sutton again?  I am glad she is standing up for herself.
  • What is wrong for not liking screaming? It can be very triggering for some people.
  • Why is Diana crying now?
  • I admire how Garcelle is sweet and fair to everyone, even if they aren’t her friends.
  • This episode was high school PTSD, just saying.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022
0 1
2 min read

Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022

June 14, 2022 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 6/14/2022
1 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/14/2022

June 14, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Recap and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: America the Beautiful Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: America the Beautiful Sneak Peek

June 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022
0 1
2 min read

Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022

June 14, 2022 Sammi Turano