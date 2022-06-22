June 23, 2022

So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/22/2022

Sammi Turano June 22, 2022
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: TOP 12 TO 10: L-R: Contestants Essence and Thiago dance a Hip-Hop routine on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, June 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. Cr: Michael Becker
Top 12: James “Lord Finn” Thomas, Virginia Crouse, Jordan Betscher, Waverly Fredericks, Anna Miller, Beau Harmon., Thiago Pacheco, Essence Wilmington, Carter Williams, Ralyn Johnson, Keaton Kermode and Alexis Warr.

Pair 1: Ralyn and Carter–Contemporary.

Pair 2: Alexis and Keaton–Cha cha cha

Pair 3: Virginia and James–Contemporary

Pair 4: Jordan and Waverly–Jazz

Pair 5: Anna and Beau–Contemporary

Pair 6: Essence and Thiago–Hip Hop

Everyone danced very well, but since it seemed to go by quickly, it was hard to really get a feel of what the dancers were doing. I miss the two hour format where the dancers had more time to perform and we got to know everyone better.

Bottom 4: Virginia, James, Waverly and Jordan

Eliminated: Virginia and James

