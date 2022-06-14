June 15, 2022

Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/14/2022

Sammi Turano June 14, 2022
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Contestant Ivy in the “Junior Edition: The Semi-Final” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Tuesday, June 14 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
  • The top three are so incredible and I am so proud of all of them!
  • The families coming in as a surprise made me cry! It was so cute to see.
  • Ivy’s dad high fiving ALL the kids speaks volumes of what kind of man he is and how he is raising her to be such a wonderful lady.
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay helping Ivy was such a sweet moment….and the fact that she grabbed champagne was just adorable.
  • Liya’s dad not being able to watch made me laugh. He is so proud of his baby!
  • These kids are so amazing. I love to cook and would like to think I am a decent cook, but these kids make me look like someone who can only make chicken nuggets with mac and cheese.
  • All this food looks absolutely delightful!
  • Aw, a group hug!
  • Liya’s dumplings look delicious….I love dumplings and would not only eat the plate she gave me, but steal everyone else’s.
  • I have no clue what Hamachi is, but Grayson made it look like a five star meal.
  • Ivy’s halibut looks like a delicious summer meal. I feel so bad the fish was a bit undercooked.
  • Grayson and Liya are in the finals, with Ivy going home.
  • Grayson is a class act in how he hugged Ivy, even though he wanted to celebrate is own win. If he and his family are reading this, you are AMAZING and you have one heck of a son! I am so proud of this kid!
  • More next week, stay tuned.

