June 24, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022

Sammi Turano June 23, 2022
0 0
2 min read
Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: L-R: Contestants Liya and Grayson in the “Junior Edition: The Final” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Thursday, June 23 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 46 Second

Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022

  • I am so glad all the kids are back to cheer Grayson and Liya on.
  • So, the kids get a trophy, $100,000 and a state-of-the-art kitchen with top of the line appliances and gadgets….and an all expenses paid Caesar’s Palace trip? WOW.
  • Liya and Grayson must make an entree and dessert in three portions for each judge.
  • Ivy is in the audience in a cute sailor outfit…I think I had a similar one as a little wee one.
  • I love that both Grayson and Liya are paying homage to their cultures and hometowns. It is a beautiful thing.
  • Grayson cooking venison is such a risk, but I think it might work.
  • Oh no! Grayson’s smoking gun isn’t working properly. Come on, you got this honey!
  • Oh, good, it’s fixed!
  • Liya’s scallion pancakes look delightful!
  • Grayson’s dish: venison loin with whipped potatoes and a blackberry garnish. The venison is a hit, but the potatoes could have been creamier.
  • Liya’s dish: Duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant. Her dish is a huge hit all around.
  • Dessert round! It all comes down to this!
  • I have mad respect for these kids for being able to focus and work with all this noise. I would be having the mother of all anxiety attacks….not even kidding.
  • Liya seemed to have a scary moment with her panna cotta, but it seems like it worked out.
  • Grayson’s dessert: grapefruit curd with sorbet. Adding the crunchy cereal ‘for fun’ was such a cute idea. It is a refreshing dessert that wins the judges over.
  • Liya’s dessert: coconut pandan panna cotta with tapioca and passionfruit. It is simple, rich and delicious.
  • Liya, Grayson…I will be the first in line behind the judges for all your restaurants.
  • LIYA WINS!!!!!!! MAZEL TOV, GIRL! Westchester, NY REPRESENT!
  • Grayson is a class act in how he hugged her and stepped aside so she can have her moment, like a true gentleman, my hat goes off to him and his parents too.
  • Here is to a very happy season!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights

June 23, 2022 Sammi Turano
So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/22/2022
0 0
1 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/22/2022

June 22, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

June 22, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

0 0
4 min read

Tess Mann of Couture by Tess Bridal New Talk Show, Couture Chats with Tess

June 24, 2022 Jules Lavallee
0 0
7 min read

Chef Serge Krikorian’s Hit Show: Cooking with the Kriks Shares Summer Favorites

June 24, 2022 Jules Lavallee
Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022
0 0
2 min read

Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022

June 23, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights

June 23, 2022 Sammi Turano