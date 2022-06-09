June 10, 2022

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/8/2022

Sammi Turano June 9, 2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Dubai" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
  • Sara’s son is so cute! I love how she is raising him to learn important things, such as cooking and her culture. She is a good mommy!
  • This dude refilling the champagne glasses is my hero. I need someone to do this for me.
  • So, Caroline B and Lesa are out to dinner to drink and talk smack on the other women? Got it.
  • Wait, did Caroline S add water to almond milk? Why?
  • Hearing the stories about how hard these women have worked is actually quite inspiring, especially since they have different lives than we do in the USA.
  • At least these women want to talk things out when there is an issue instead of creating more drama….or so it seems.
  • My heart is breaking for Ayan right now….dealing with abuse, abandonment, feeling let out…I just want to hug her.
  • FIVE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A NECKLACE…..WHAT IN THE NAME OF HEAVEN?
  • Lesa celebrating Thanksgiving with all the traditions from her childhood and adulthood is so sweet. I am loving learning about them.
  • The grocery store in Dubai looks amazing….it is so different from the ones in the USA.
  • Lesa’s son eating all the cookies and then closing the bag is such a mood.
  • Did she spend over $1000 on food?
  • The food Lesa is cooking looks delightful.
  • Nina learned English from Madonna and All My Children….that is so cool. She is also a hustler when it comes to hard work….she is so amazing.
  • I am getting so hungry listening and looking at all these Thanksgiving menus.
  • Of course Ayan and Lesa would bring up drama at Thanksgiving dinner, but then again, it seems kind of normal to bring up drama at Thanksgiving dinner?
  • That goat is the star of the episode, along with Lesa’s son.
  • OMG, hearing Ayan talk about the abuse she endured is making me cry. No one on earth deserves that. I am so glad her husband takes such good care of her. I feel like I understand her better now and again just want to hug her.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
