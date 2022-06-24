June 25, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

Sammi Turano June 24, 2022
0 0
2 min read
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
0 0
Read Time:52 Second
  • Does Caroline’s age keep changing. She was 46, 43 and now 45? What is her REAL age?
  • Wait, Sergio will leave Caroline if she can’t have a baby? Did I hear that correctly?
  • This salon seems like it is going to be amazing!
  • The lower the number, the more prestigious the car is in Dubai.
  • $33 million for an effing LISENCE PLATE? Also, how the EFF do you upgrade from a BENTLEY? Isn’t that the king of all cars?
  • Mina Roe made eight figures last year. Impressive.
  • Lesa’s kids are so cute!
  • Ayan ran away from her wedding to be with her current husband? I didn’t know that.
  • How is a small cup considered a supersized ice cream?
  • Caroline B is the sweetest mom. It is obvious she loves her son and wants to protect him.
  • Caroline S’s lunch with Nina seems awkward AF.
  • This party looks fun, but the women fighting is ruining it, just saying.
  • Half this episode has been these women fighting at this party. ::headdesk::
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/22/2022
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/22/2022

June 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022
0 0
2 min read

Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022

June 23, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights

June 23, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

June 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/22/2022
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/22/2022

June 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICMYI: CBS Fall 2022 Schedule
0 0
2 min read

ICMYI: CBS Fall 2022 Schedule

June 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
4 min read

Tess Mann of Couture by Tess Bridal New Talk Show, Couture Chats with Tess

June 24, 2022 Jules Lavallee