June 10, 2022

ICYMI: The Challenge USA Cast

Sammi Turano June 9, 2022
ICYMI: The Challenge USA Cast

THE CHALLENGE: USA announced today the 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND who will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives this summer, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, premiering Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin is the host.

The all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge includes SURVIVOR winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, BIG BROTHER winner Xavier Prather, THE AMAZING RACE winner James Wallington and LOVE ISLAND winner Justine Ndiba. Players have proven they can “outwit, outlast and outplay” their competition and “expect the unexpected,” but now, for the first time in THE CHALLENGE history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced.

Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

Plus, in addition to the prize money, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

Following are the players competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:

Domenick Abbate

SURVIVOR 36

Azah Awasum

BIG BROTHER 23

David Alexander

BIG BROTHER 21, 22

Tasha Fox

SURVIVOR 28, 31

Tyson Apostol

SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40

Kyra Green

LOVE ISLAND 1

Cashel Barnett

LOVE ISLAND 1

Alyssa Lopez

BIG BROTHER 23

Ben Driebergen

SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40

Sarah Lacina

SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.

LOVE ISLAND 3

Tiffany Mitchell

BIG BROTHER 23

Danny McCray

SURVIVOR 41

Justine Ndiba

LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner

Enzo Palumbo

BIG BROTHER 12, 22

Cayla Platt

THE AMAZING RACE 33

Xavier Prather

BIG BROTHER 23 Winner

Cashay Proudfoot

LOVE ISLAND 3

Leo Temory

THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31

Angela Rummans

BIG BROTHER 20

Javonny Vega

LOVE ISLAND 3

Shannon St. Clair

LOVE ISLAND 3

James Wallington

THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner

Shan Smith

SURVIVOR 41

Kyland Young

BIG BROTHER 23

Desi Williams

SURVIVOR 35

Derek Xiao

BIG BROTHER 23

Cely Vazquez

LOVE ISLAND 2

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano
