Read Time:2 Minute, 11 Second
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/22/2022
- It is Mystery Box Challenge Night!
- It’s Shaun with some Vega showgirls! He is the season seven winner.
- Shaun is opening a restaurant in Vegas….congratulations to him!
- Emily has immunity in this challenge.
- ‘Are you going to be a gin and tonic kind of guy?’ ‘Right now I’m a water kind of guy!’ The banter between Shayne and Chef Gordon Ramsay is hysterical.
- Each contestant is given a liquor and must make a dish with it.
- This is such a hard challenge for the underage kiddos and those who might not drink. Tommy even said he only drinks wine and champagne. Also, how are the underage kids going to cook with the liquor if they can’t legally try it? I know Dara said she cooked with it before, but if it is something she is unfamiliar with, it could pose a problem.
- It would have been funny if Brandi got brandy.
- Is that one guy taking shots as he cooks?
- ‘Gin tastes like poison.’ I mean, Shankia’s not wrong….
- Limoncello is delicious! Brandi has so many options with it…fish, chicken, pasta…..some combination of the three…..even a summer veggie plate as a side would work.
- Dara is cooking more desserts than I have eaten in the last month.
- All this food sounds delicious.
- Tommy’s pecan and sweet potato dish sounds like something that would be perfect for a Thanksgiving meal.
- Dara’s glaze crystalizing is breaking my heart. It was sweet Samantha and Emily tried to encourage her.
- Fred’s pastry with apple, brandy butter and butterscotch sounds like heaven.
- Cate’s cake is undercooked, so now she needs to reroute her dish. It ends up being a mess, which upsets her and breaks my heart.
- Gabriel calling Shayne little bro completely melted my heart.
- The judges look at each dish and pick the ones for the top and bottom three.
- Christian got mezcal and made a coconut shrimp dish. It is a huge hit with all the judges.
- Fred’s krem peta with apple brandy is pronounced exceptional.
- Brandi’s limoncello salmon is spot on.
- Fred wins immunity for next week! All three of them are safe from elimination.
- Dara’s rum soaked cake is too dry due to her sauce crystalizing.
- Cate’s spice cake with bourbon sauce is a huge mess.
- Tommy’s sweet potato praline tartlette is a mess on the plate, but tastes better than it looks.
- Cate hugging Dara and comforting her was such a sweet sisterly moment.
- Dara and Tommy are safe, while Cate is sent home.
- More next week, stay tuned.
Social Media
More Stories
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
Masterchef Junior Finale Recap for 6/23/2022
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club Premiere Snark and Highlights