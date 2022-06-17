June 17, 2022

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/15/2022

Sammi Turano June 17, 2022
2 min read
MASTERCHEF: Contestant Tommy in the “Dish That Sent You Home” airing Wednesday, June 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
  • I am liking these flashbacks of their eliminations…..I remember many of these moments and how heartbreaking they were for everyone.
  • Now they all have to redeem themselves and the dishes that got them eliminated. The three portions for the judges have to be identical.
  • The winner gets an immunity coin to help save them from elimination.
  • Tommy seems to really be nervous and forgetting things he needs for his dishes.
  • I forgot Chef Gordon Ramsay sent Gabriel to culinary school.
  • It breaks my heart to see them struggling….and how obvious it is that nerves are taking over.
  • Ugh, poor Stephen looks so sad his dish was completely messed up.
  • The judges going around and making comments is making everyone nervous.
  • Willie’s dumpling dish has come a long way since his last one that got him eliminated.
  • Emily’s black forest gateau blows the judges away.
  • Shanika’s ravioli is a vast improvement from her previous attempt.
  • Emily wins the challenge and immunity.
  • Gabriel’s cannelloni is a bit too simple for the judges’ liking. The thickness of the pasta and the filling left much to be desired.
  • Stephen’s panna cotta didn’t set and was inedible.
  • Tommy’s burgers look messy and didn’t quite deliver.
  • Stephen is eliminated.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
