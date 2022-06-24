ICMYI: CBS Fall 2022 Schedule
CBS announced the premiere dates for its 2022-2023 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 19. The Network will roll out the strategic launches of four new shows and 18 returning series over a few weeks.
Of note, the new romance adventure competition THE REAL LOVE BOAT will now air at 9:00 PM on Wednesdays, leading into THE AMAZING RACE in its new time period at 10:00 PM.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
10:00-11:00 PM
48 HOURS (35th season premiere)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
(Football Doubleheader)*
7:30-8:30 PM
60 MINUTES (55th season premiere)
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
8:00-8:30 PM
THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM
BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
NCIS (20th season premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM
NCIS: HAWAI’I (second season premiere)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
8:00-9:00 PM
FBI (fifth season premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM
FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM
FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8:00-10:00 PM
SURVIVOR (two-hour 43rd season premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM
THE AMAZING RACE (34th season premiere, NTP)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
8:00-10:00 PM
BIG BROTHER (24th season finale)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
8:00-9:30 PM
SURVIVOR (90-minute episode)
9:30-11:00 PM
THE AMAZING RACE (90-minute episode)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
8:00-8:30 PM
YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM
GHOSTS (second season premiere, NTP)
9:00-10:00 PM
SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES DEBUT)
10:00-11:00 PM
CSI: VEGAS (second season premiere, NTP)
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
(Football Doubleheader)*
7:30-8:30 PM
60 MINUTES
8:30-9:30 PM
THE EQUALIZER (third season premiere)
9:30-10:30 PM
EAST NEW YORK (SERIES DEBUT)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
8:00-9:00 PM
SURVIVOR (RTP)
9:00-10:00 PM
THE REAL LOVE BOAT (SERIES DEBUT, NTP)
10:00-11:00 PM
THE AMAZING RACE
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
8:00-9:00 PM
S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere, NTP)
9:00-10:00 PM
FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES DEBUT)
10:00-11:00 PM
BLUE BLOODS (13th season premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
7:00-8:00 PM
60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM
THE EQUALIZER (RTP)
9:00-10:00 PM
EAST NEW YORK (RTP)
10:00-11:00 PM
NCIS: LOS ANGELES (14th season premiere, NTP)
NTP – New Time Period; RTP – Regular Time Period
More Stories
Fox Celebrates Juneteenth
ABC Announces Fall 2022 Primetime Schedule
Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2022: All The Winners