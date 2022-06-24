0 0

ICMYI: CBS Fall 2022 Schedule

CBS announced the premiere dates for its 2022-2023 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 19 . The Network will roll out the strategic launches of four new shows and 18 returning series over a few weeks.

Of note, the new romance adventure competition THE REAL LOVE BOAT will now air at 9:00 PM on Wednesdays, leading into THE AMAZING RACE in its new time period at 10:00 PM.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (35th season premiere) SUNDAY, SEPT. 18 (Football Doubleheader)* 7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (55th season premiere) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season premiere) 8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (20th season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI’I (second season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 8:00-9:00 PM FBI (fifth season premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season premiere) WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (two-hour 43rd season premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (34th season premiere, NTP) SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 8:00-10:00 PM BIG BROTHER (24th season finale) WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (90-minute episode) 9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (90-minute episode) THURSDAY, SEPT. 29 8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season premiere) 8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (second season premiere, NTP) 9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES DEBUT) 10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (second season premiere, NTP) SUNDAY, OCT. 2 (Football Doubleheader)* 7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES 8:30-9:30 PM THE EQUALIZER (third season premiere) 9:30-10:30 PM EAST NEW YORK (SERIES DEBUT) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (RTP) 9:00-10:00 PM THE REAL LOVE BOAT (SERIES DEBUT, NTP) 10:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE FRIDAY, OCT. 7 8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere, NTP) 9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES DEBUT) 10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (13th season premiere) SUNDAY, OCT. 9 7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES 8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (RTP) 9:00-10:00 PM EAST NEW YORK (RTP) 10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (14th season premiere, NTP)

NTP – New Time Period; RTP – Regular Time Period

