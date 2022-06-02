June 5, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Backstage Creations Reveals MTV Movie & TV Awards Swag

Sammi Turano June 2, 2022
0 0
3 min read
Backstage Creations Reveals MTV Movie & TV Awards Swag
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 44 Second

Backstage Creations Reveals MTV Movie & TV Awards Swag

Backstage Creations today reveals the exclusive contents included in the custom-designed 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and 2022 Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED gift bag for attending celebrity presenters and hosts. Produced by Backstage Creations, this year’s gift bag highlights small businesses including vacation stays at the exclusive Raiwasa Resort Fiji, beauty from female owned HempHera and Nectar du Monde with K-Beauty from Neogen Dermalogy, fashion from Von Dutch, mother/daughter owned Atelier Anica, female owned Jemma Russo, and small business Island Slipper, female owned NodPod eye masks and more, all packaged in a family owned with female led Lug duffel. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards hosted by Vanessa Hudgens will air LIVE on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PT immediately followed by the 2022 Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED hosted by Tayshia Adams.

  • Atelier AnicaOur kimonos are easy to wear and travel really well, you can wear it over a bathing suit, throw on top of a t-shirt and jeans or dress it up over a simple black dress!
  • Crucible Jewelry Crucible Jewelry Skull Necklace.
  • HempHera Kosmetikos– Calm skin instantly with our cooling gel masks that deliver both intense antioxidants + instant moisture. 
  • ISLAND SLIPPER Island Slipper is a small family business that makes the best slipper in Hawaii for more than 75 years- you may know them as sandals or flip flops, but in Hawaii, we call them slippers.
  • JEMMA RUSSO– JEMMA RUSSO’s luxe tracksuits made of handpicked European cotton empowering women to feel confident and stylish, without having to sacrifice comfort.
  • Lug The Lug Trolley Duffel is the perfect bag for every activity on your list- whether you are traveling for a long weekend or heading out on a family adventure, you will be able to pack it in style.
  • LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops– These amazing drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter and photo ready for up to 8 hours; USE AS DIRECTED.
  • Muse– Muse is an EEG device widely used by neuroscience researchers around the world using advanced signal processing to interpret your mental activity to help guide you so when your mind is calm and settled, you hear peaceful weather, and as your focus drifts, you’ll hear stormy weather that cues you to bring your attention back to your breath. 
  • NECTAR DU MONDE Nectar du monde travels the world in search of unique stories, natural ingredients, subtle scents and transforms them into beautifully crafted, and culturally inspired haircare products.  
  • Neogen Dermalogy Dual-sided gauze peeling pad with built-in finger pocket for an easy facial peel experience with firming results
  • Nodpod The Weighted Blanket For Your Eyes.
  • Raiwasa Private Resort– Exclusive buyout for 2 nights for 4 adults at the award winning Raiwasa private resort in Taveuni Fiji with dedicated staff of 12.
  • Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager  Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
  • Von Dutch World Famous Trucker Hats.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: ElleVet Project Tour

May 28, 2022 Sammi Turano
NFL Draft 2022: All The Picks
0 0
10 min read

NFL Draft 2022: All the Picks

April 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: BET Studios Strikes Deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: BET Studios Strikes Deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment

March 25, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Fox to Air Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Post Trial Special
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Fox to Air Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Post Trial Special

June 4, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/1/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 6/1/2022

June 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/2/2022
0 0
3 min read

Masterchef Junior Recap for 6/2/2022

June 2, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere Highlights and Snark
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere Highlights and Snark

June 2, 2022 Sammi Turano