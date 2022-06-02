Backstage Creations Reveals MTV Movie & TV Awards Swag
Backstage Creations today reveals the exclusive contents included in the custom-designed 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and 2022 Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED gift bag for attending celebrity presenters and hosts. Produced by Backstage Creations, this year’s gift bag highlights small businesses including vacation stays at the exclusive Raiwasa Resort Fiji, beauty from female owned HempHera and Nectar du Monde with K-Beauty from Neogen Dermalogy, fashion from Von Dutch, mother/daughter owned Atelier Anica, female owned Jemma Russo, and small business Island Slipper, female owned NodPod eye masks and more, all packaged in a family owned with female led Lug duffel. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards hosted by Vanessa Hudgens will air LIVE on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PT immediately followed by the 2022 Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED hosted by Tayshia Adams.
- Atelier Anica–Our kimonos are easy to wear and travel really well, you can wear it over a bathing suit, throw on top of a t-shirt and jeans or dress it up over a simple black dress!
- Crucible Jewelry– Crucible Jewelry Skull Necklace.
- HempHera Kosmetikos– Calm skin instantly with our cooling gel masks that deliver both intense antioxidants + instant moisture.
- ISLAND SLIPPER– Island Slipper is a small family business that makes the best slipper in Hawaii for more than 75 years- you may know them as sandals or flip flops, but in Hawaii, we call them slippers.
- JEMMA RUSSO– JEMMA RUSSO’s luxe tracksuits made of handpicked European cotton empowering women to feel confident and stylish, without having to sacrifice comfort.
- Lug– The Lug Trolley Duffel is the perfect bag for every activity on your list- whether you are traveling for a long weekend or heading out on a family adventure, you will be able to pack it in style.
- LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops– These amazing drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter and photo ready for up to 8 hours; USE AS DIRECTED.
- Muse– Muse is an EEG device widely used by neuroscience researchers around the world using advanced signal processing to interpret your mental activity to help guide you so when your mind is calm and settled, you hear peaceful weather, and as your focus drifts, you’ll hear stormy weather that cues you to bring your attention back to your breath.
- NECTAR DU MONDE– Nectar du monde travels the world in search of unique stories, natural ingredients, subtle scents and transforms them into beautifully crafted, and culturally inspired haircare products.
- Neogen Dermalogy– Dual-sided gauze peeling pad with built-in finger pocket for an easy facial peel experience with firming results
- Nodpod– The Weighted Blanket For Your Eyes.
- Raiwasa Private Resort– Exclusive buyout for 2 nights for 4 adults at the award winning Raiwasa private resort in Taveuni Fiji with dedicated staff of 12.
- Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
- Von Dutch– World Famous Trucker Hats.
