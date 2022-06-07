1 1

Read Time: 2 Minute, 21 Second

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/7/2022

Act 1: Bock and Roll (Animal act): Hallow is the chicken and Zoe is the human. She is eleven and has Hallow jump through hoops to Footloose. Another chicken appears….I think? Anyway, Hallow continues by doing an obstacle course and it is adorable. The act ends with other chickens playing in a band.

Four yeses!

Act 2: Funkanomatry (Dance act): They remind me of Raj and Howard from Big Bang Theory meets Boy Band. The two of them look like fun guys at a party dancing, but it is so cute. Will they make it to Vegas? Maybe, maybe not, but I adore them!

Four yeses!

Reject montages……two singers that get buzzed, but at least Sofia tried to enjoy them and be nice.

Act 3: Drake Milligan (singer): He is a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and a whole lot of fun! I adore him…he is not only talented, but also very easy on the eyes.

Four yeses!

More rejects include a George W. Bush impersonator who is hilarious, but fails to hit the mark.

Act 4: Aiko (comedian): She does stand up about her life and then talks about how her mom was the only one who believed in her….right up until she died during the pandemic.

Four yeses

Act 5: Madison Baez (singer): She has a bit of a rough start, but she knocks it out of the park once she hits her stride. WOW, is she good.

As an aside, hearing about her dad having cancer shattered my heart.

HOWIE GIVES HER THE GOLDEN BUZZER!!!! Her dad joins her on stage to celebrate!

Act 6: Fusion Japan (dance act): They are amazing and jaw dropping. WOW. This is an act I would pay to see.

Four yeses!

Act 7: Viviana Rossi (acrobatic act): She does a Cirque du Soleil act with a bathtub. It is fire…and so amazing. As an aside, my diet begins tomorrow because I want to look that good.

Four yeses

Act 8: Bri and Jojo (singing group): They sing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and it was the cutest duet ever. They just made me smile from start to finish.

Four yeses

More rejects…..

Act 9: Zeno: (danger act): He puts some wire in his nose and pulls it out….not sure what to think of it….so interesting and so hard to look away.

Four yeses

Act 10: Metaphysic Synthetic Media(singing/virtual reality): They are able to superimpose Simon’s face onto theirs as they sing You’re The Inspiration. It is an interesting, fun way to end the night.

Four Yeses.

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media