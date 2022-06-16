0 0

ABC Announces Fall 2022 Primetime Schedule

Following its third consecutive win as the season’s No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49, winning six of the last eight seasons based on entertainment programming, ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, including new female-led dramas “Alaska Daily” (formerly known as “Alaska”) and “The Rookie: Feds” as well as the newest primetime game show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Return dates have also been set for critically acclaimed comedy breakout “Abbott Elementary,” and fan favorites “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which served as ABC’s highest-rated program last season.

Summer may have ended, but romance awaits as “Bachelor in Paradise” turns up the heat on TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), followed by the debut of “The Rookie” spinoff series, “The Rookie: Feds,” starring Niecy Nash-Betts (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). The search for love continues as “BIP” begins its two-night weekly run on MONDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), preceding the return of hit drama “The Good Doctor,” which hits 100 episodes this season.

ABC’s No. 1 comedy last season in Adults 18-49, Quinta Brunson-helmed “Abbott Elementary,” returns on its new night, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), joining network comedy staples “The Conners” (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), “The Goldbergs” (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) and “Home Economics” (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT) for a laugh-filled evening. Then, Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles step into the world of “Big Sky” on its new night, bringing with them a new mystery to unravel as the mercurial matriarch of an established local family and the new sheriff in town, respectively.

“Alaska Daily” (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), from Oscar®-winning writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) and starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, joins “Station 19” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) and TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy” (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on THURSDAY, OCT. 6.

Sundays on ABC are synonymous with family fun as Hollywood stars test their knowledge with the ultimate game of trivia on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), debuting SEPT. 25, and followed by the return of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with “The Rookie” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), and “AFV” joins the Sunday lineup on OCT. 2 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT).

The first-ever live episode of “Shark Tank,” featuring all six original Sharks, swims into the weekend FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT). A new season of ABC News’ “20/20” (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) follows.

Additional premiere dates for the 2022-2023 season will be announced at a later date.

ABC’S FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific) follows below. New shows are in bold.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (new night)

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (new night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds”

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

MONDAY, OCT. 3

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Alaska Daily”

NEW FALL SERIES

“ALASKA DAILY” (Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10:01 p.m. EDT)

From the mind of Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), “Alaska Daily” stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Alongside Swank, “Alaska Daily” stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

Tom McCarthy is the creator and executive producer of “Alaska Daily.” Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke (co-lab21), Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series. Rae Baron is a co-producer. “Alaska Daily” is produced by 20th Television.

“CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!” (Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT)

“Celebrity Jeopardy!,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show premiering this fall. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is executive produced by Michael Davies.

“THE ROOKIE: FEDS” (Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:00 p.m. EDT)

From the executive producers of flagship series “The Rookie” comes “The Rookie: Feds,” starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of “The Rookie,” where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

“The Rookie: Feds” stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of “The Rookie: Feds,” a co-production with ABC Signature.

