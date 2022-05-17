May 31, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 5/17/2022

Sammi Turano May 17, 2022
0 0
3 min read
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 5/17/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 4 Second

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 5/17/2022

  • Jennifer is so conniving, and I am here for it! She is my favorite in this reunion! The calling everyone out and calling the hotel to check on Bill after the affair was brilliant.
  • Margaret thinking Jennifer was faking her emotions is kind of cruel….just saying.
  • Jennifer resonating with Margaret over the love she has for her mom is such a beautiful thing.
  • I am crying listening to Margaret talking about her mom having PTSD over the situation in Ukraine. I want to hug her and Marge Sr.
  • The househusbands need their own show.
  • Bill kind of reminds me of Tony Dovolani….just a calm, soothing presence on screen.
  • Did Frankie say Paulie looks like Buzz Lightyear?
  • Dolores looks PISSED at Frankie with how is talking about her boyfriend. I hope they don’t have a falling out over this.
  • Louie seems to be explaining things, but Teresa and Margaret are still fighting over the entire situation.
  • Is anyone noticing how Teresa and Louie are evading every question and comment from Andy and Margaret?
  • Louie likes Sex and the City? All righty then!
  • Evan being so supportive of Jackie is so incredible. We all deserve a partner like this.
  • I am glad Bill is owning everything and being honest about the affair and ramifications.
  • This fight with Jennifer and Melissa is never going to end, is it?
  • Wait, how did Frankie get involved in the Evan affair drama? I thought Jennifer was the one digging in the first place.
  • Jennifer, I was on your side this entire reunion, what are you doing, girl? You keep digging yourself deeper and deeper into this mess.
  • Louie got let go from his job over the show? That is horrible. However, Teresa should stop being so argumentative.
  • Whoa, I have never seen Andy get this angry.
  • For someone who doesn’t want drama, Louie is involved with the wrong people.
  • WOW, did Louie seriously say if you love me, you will calm down?
  • Teresa needs to stop this whole thing with Margaret, she is only making things worse.
  • Andy is really losing patience with Teresa and Margaret.
  • Wait, wasn’t Traci supposed to be at the reunion? Did they just forget about her?
  • I said it before, and I will say it again…I am so proud of Jackie and truly hope she is going to be okay throughout her recovery.
  • Cheers to another amazing season!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Policeman's Lineage Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Policeman’s Lineage Sneak Peek

May 28, 2022 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed
0 0
1 min read

Lego Masters Contestants, Sneak Preview Revealed

May 26, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror Bigfoot Sneak Peek

May 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview
0 0
1 min read

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 Preview

May 29, 2022 Sammi Turano