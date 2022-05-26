May 31, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Musician Andy Fletcher Dead at 60

Sammi Turano May 26, 2022
Musician Andy Fletcher Dead at 60
Musician Andy Fletcher Dead at 60

Sad news for the music world today. Andy Fletcher, who was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60 years old.

No cause of death has been revealed as of press time, but the band released a statement on social media regarding his death:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
