ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/5/2022
- Jalapeño popper challenge! I had no idea they were so easy to make.
- I feel so bad for Molly being yelled at by A’Dan. There is no reason for that.
- This challenge is giving me such anxiety because the kids are struggling so much.
- Did Cruz seriously reject a high five from A’Dan?
- I am glad A’Dan was told not to be mean to his fellow teammates. That being said, I am glad Daphne explained why his behavior wasn’t nice in a kind way.
- Yellow team—Ivy, Abir and Grayson win with 19 poppers made correctly. Everyone else must do the elimination challenge.
- Cruz helping Eva put her crab in the sink was the sweetest thing ever.
- The kids do NOT like the dissection of the crab.
- The challenge is to make a crab dish out of box crab meat.
- Jeez Louise, mama’s peas is my new favorite saying.
- It’s a bit concerning that Ciara won’t taste her dish before presenting it to the judges.
- Ciara’s black bean crab cake sounds delightful, but it is lacking flavor.
- A’Dan’s crab cake fell apart and even though he tried to save it, the judges are disappointed in him.
- Liya’s crab meat dumplings look amazing and are by far my favorite dish of the night.
- Cruz’s crab pasta dish sounds delicious, however, I think an angel hair pasta would have worked better.
- Eva’s Vietnamese crab omelet is probably the most unique dish of the night.
- Molly’s crab eggs Benedict dish is so different, I feel so bad it didn’t come out the way she wanted.
- You learn every time you make a mistake. What a lesson everyone needs to learn! Thank you, Daphne.
- Liya, Eva and Cruz are all safe from elimination.
- The young chef going home tonight is Ciara.
- Why is Molly crying? I want to hug her!
- A bakery and a cooking class for kids with disabilities? Get it, Ciara and I will be there to help promote the heck out of both!
- More next week, stay tuned.
