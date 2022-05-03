0 0

ICMYI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Flatch

The episode opens with Kelly and Shrub coming in, asking for slushies. This leads to a slushie debate with them, Kat and Randi. It turns out they are on a pilgrimage, thanks to a scratch off lottery ticket.

Kat tells them they don’t have slushies, earning her the nickname Slush Tease.

Kelly and Shrub decide to invent the shrub bucket and tell Kat not to steal the idea.

Nick comes in and tells Kat he is increasing rent, causing a fight. She has to now cut costs in any way possible.

Later on, she talks to Randi and Phil about ways to reduce costs. Phil is not too keen on the idea, especially since it means using frozen berries instead of fresh for his muffins.

Kat then talks to Carter about what to do, so he suggests cutting staff. However, she only has Phil and Randi and doesn’t want to let them go….even though they are currently in the cafe dancing.

At the bar, Max and Carter are discussing superpowers when Nicole walks in, excited that she will be doing an event with Robin Thicke. Max wants to go, but Nicole says she has no way of making that happen….leading to Max coming up with ideas on how to sneak in using his ‘Waffleman superhero powers.’

Kelly and Shrub come back to the cafe with Kat. They all drink slushies whilst getting brain freeze. Randi wonders if Kat adopted them, but it turns out that they are renting her apartment so she can make extra money.

They run upstairs and ask if she has pajamas and undies without cats. This creeps Randi out since Kelly will be wearing said undies.

Max sneaks into Robin Thicke’s dressing room, only to run into the man himself. He asks Max if he wants a selfie, autograph or lock of his hair…but he can’t have all three. Max just wants to share his song, so Robin tells him to leave it on the table. However, Max sings it instead, only to get hauled out by security.

Kat is at Sheila’s, where she will be staying. Sheila gives her some rules and later on has her run on the treadmill. Max stops by, leading to him having having a heart to heart with Kat. Sheila is at the other side of the door, being embarrassing.

The next day, Kat is at the cafe tutoring a young girl in another attempt to make extra money. It doesn’t go well, so she talks to Randi and Phil. As they talk, the ceiling leaks and crashes down. Kelly and Shrub run, claiming that the tub turned itself on.

Kat is even more upset, especially since she now has to fire Phil to cut costs. He is being so sweet with her, even offering her money to help pay for the repairs. However, she says she cannot afford two employees and lets him go. He freaks out on her and storms out, screaming that he hates cats.

At the bar, the gang talks about how much they miss Phil. Kat is incredibly upset since she lost him as a friend.

While they talk, Max gets a call, finding out that he is recording a song with Robin Thicke. He feels bad taking a victory lap when Kat is going through such a bad time. She tells him she is thrilled and they should share everything.

Back at the cafe, Nick is waiting for his coffee, which Randi throws in the trash. He also complains about the pastries, causing Kat to go off on him because she had to cut corners due to the rent increase. As she rants, she ends up passing out.

The episode ends with everyone around her as she is taken to the hospital.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

