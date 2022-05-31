May 31, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Breaking: Details Emerge on Matthew Morrison’s SYTYCD Departure

Sammi Turano May 31, 2022
0 0
1 min read
Breaking: Details Emerge on Matthew Morrison's SYTYCD Departure

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Judge Matthew Morrison at the Los Angeles auditions for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, May 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Mike Yarish/FOX
0 0
Read Time:36 Second

Breaking: Details Emerge on Matthew Morrison’s SYTYCD Departure

Source: People

VIA PRESS RELEASE:

 New details are emerging about Matthew Morrison‘s sudden departure from his judging gig on So You Think You Can Dance.

A source close to the Fox reality show tells PEOPLE that Morrison, 43, was fired from the series “after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.”

“They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,” the source says. “She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

The source adds that Morrison and the unidentified female contestant “never met up off-set.” 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

CBS Announces Summer 2022 Premieres
0 0
3 min read

CBS Announces Summer 2022 Premieres

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Policeman's Lineage Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Policeman’s Lineage Sneak Peek

May 28, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Breaking: Details Emerge on Matthew Morrison's SYTYCD Departure
0 0
1 min read

Breaking: Details Emerge on Matthew Morrison’s SYTYCD Departure

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
CBS Announces Summer 2022 Premieres
0 0
3 min read

CBS Announces Summer 2022 Premieres

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Gray Man Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Visitor El Visitante Sneak Peek

May 31, 2022 Sammi Turano