TV News

TV Unleashed: Sammi and Mandi discuss Roseanne

By on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

In today’s episode of TV Unleashed, Sammi and Mandi discuss Roseanne, the reboot and how the show impacted America. They also discuss new reboot news and other celebrity gossip.

TV Unleashed was founded by TVGrapevine owner Sammi and writer Mandi. The two get together each week to discuss celebrity and entertainment news, snark on old TV shows and whatever else may be on their minds.

More episodes can be found on YouTube!

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGZ8DX5hj-g

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailThe Amazing Race: Recap for January 3, 2018 Celebrity Spotlight: Bill Parks Valentino Goes Deliberately Feminine for Fall 2018
See also  RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Crowns Winner
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *