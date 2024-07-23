RuPaul’s Drag Race announces guest judges

VH1 today announced the guest judges set to join Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul on the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” The diverse list of talent from fashion, music, politics and media joining the main stage panel of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer. The 90-minute premiere will air Thursday, January 25th at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

“All Stars” rules are in effect this season as each week the top two queens will “lip-sync for their legacy” for the power to send one of their peers home. Competition will be fierce as the queens shift their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and the judges, but to also impress each other.

Logo will kick off the new season with a five-day, non-stop marathon of fan-favorite seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “All Stars” season 2, beginning Saturday, January 20 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The marathon will feature “Meet the Queens” interstitials to get fans reacquainted with their favorite competitors and see what these queens were made of before they became “All Stars.”

For a sneak peek at the new season, visit http://www.vh1.com/preview/95l 3qz/rupauls-drag-race-all-star s.

The nine previously announced queens competing for the gold include: Aja (season nine; from Brooklyn, NY), BenDeLaCreme (season six; from Seattle, WA), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight; from Shreveport, LA), Kennedy Davenport (season seven; from Dallas, TX), Milk (season six; from New York, NY), Morgan McMichaels (season two; from Los Angeles, CA), Shangela (seasons two & three; from Los Angeles, CA), Thorgy Thor(season eight; from Brooklyn, NY), and Trixie Mattel (season seven; from Los Angeles, CA).

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and up-to-date news, go to AllStars.VH1.com, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Facebook page or follow @RuPaulsDragRace on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation using #AllStars3.

For photos, please visit http://www.vh1press.com/ series/rupauls-drag-race-all-s tars.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1.

About VH1:

VH1 is the dominant pop culture brand for adults 18-34. The network is available in 93 million U.S. households and has an array of digital channels and services including the VH1 App, VH1.com and @VH1. VH1 is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB). For more information, please visitwww.vh1press.com,VH1.com, or the VH1 Facebook page. Follow us on Twitter @VH1PR.

About World of Wonder:

Award-winning production company World of Wonder is behind entertaining and critically acclaimed hit series including the Emmy® Award winning RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo), which received a groundbreaking seven 2017 Emmy® nominations, Million Dollar Listing LA & NY (Bravo), Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce (Fuse), and Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (National Geographic). World of Wonder has also created award-winning films and documentaries such as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Menendez: Blood Brothers, Inside Deep Throat, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, I Am Britney Jean, In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye, Carrie Fisher’s Wishful Drinking, Monica in Black and White, The Last Beekeeper, which won an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Nature Programming and Out of Iraq, which won an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Special Class Special. Seven of their films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including Becoming Chaz and Party Monster, the documentary and feature film starring Macaulay Culkin. World of Wonder has created a substantial digital footprint with its YouTube channel WOWPresents, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating 21 years of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/. Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community.

# # #